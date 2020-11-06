Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,615 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

