Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 50,458 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.62% of Godaddy worth $79,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Godaddy by 258.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the second quarter worth $71,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.64. 15,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Godaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

