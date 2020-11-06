Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 6,238 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.68. 33,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,918. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

