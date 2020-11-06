Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Illinois Tool Works worth $117,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $209.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,268. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $210.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

