Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 10,259 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.28. 9,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,571. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

