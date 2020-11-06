Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 1,245,840 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AbbVie worth $101,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 75,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,759,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

