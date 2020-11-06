Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 156,306 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,306 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.63. 12,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.10 and its 200 day moving average is $322.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

