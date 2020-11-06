Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 197,286 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,286 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.52% of Rockwell Automation worth $132,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $51,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $251.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,824. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $255.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,249. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

