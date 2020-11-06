Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 37,270 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $95,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,719 shares of company stock valued at $14,382,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Lam Research stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,238. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.42 and a 200 day moving average of $321.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

