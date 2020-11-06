Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 623,921 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,921 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $142,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. 226,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,534 shares of company stock worth $14,234,514 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

