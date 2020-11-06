Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 80,934 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,115 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 80,934 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Citrix Systems worth $57,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.55. 9,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,678. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

