Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,531 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after buying an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 33,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,974,206. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

