Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.51% of AutoZone worth $139,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,151.78. 599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,854. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,140.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

