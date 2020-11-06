Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $121,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after buying an additional 126,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 116.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,923,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $704.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

