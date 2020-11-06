Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,034 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $62,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,668,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

