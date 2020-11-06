Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 241,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

