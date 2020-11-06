Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.35. 1,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

