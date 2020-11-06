LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00186578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01068339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002429 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bittrex, GDAC, Bitrue and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

