Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLVF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 57.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

