MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $476.78.

MKTX stock opened at $581.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.25. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $602.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,479 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,586 over the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 214.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

