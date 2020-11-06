Maxim Group Begins Coverage on GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GP opened at $10.44 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $75,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,466,735.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $225,950 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

