McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,374,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.12.

MCD stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $215.48. The company had a trading volume of 73,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.11 and its 200 day moving average is $200.96. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

