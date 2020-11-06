MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Buys C$202,590.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.
TSE MEG opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
