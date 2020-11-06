MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Buys C$202,590.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$202,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

TSE MEG opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

