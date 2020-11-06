MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,198.88.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,426.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,004.71. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,460.00.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,257,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,807,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

