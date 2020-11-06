MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $1,530,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,423.75. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.88 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,460.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,004.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,198.88.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.