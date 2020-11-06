Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.
Mercer International stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.
About Mercer International
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.