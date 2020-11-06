Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Mercer International stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $449.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. BidaskClub raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

