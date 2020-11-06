Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 14th

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

Miller Industries has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 3,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $358.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

