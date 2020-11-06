Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company had a trading volume of 416,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,915. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $337,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $54,882.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,956 shares in the company, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.