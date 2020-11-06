MKM Partners Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $2.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. 61,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $268.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -15.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

