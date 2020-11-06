MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ third-quarter 2020 results benefited from strong growth in the semiconductor market owing to increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. It also witnessed strong demand for plasma and reactive gas solutions. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. Moreover, the Electro Scientific Industries acquisition strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. However, shares of MKS Instruments have underperformed the industry year to date. The company’s results were affected by headwinds in the advanced market segment. Top line was negatively impacted by a seasonal decline in PCB drilling applications. However, reopening of research labs is positive. The company also gains traction from stable Vacuum & Analysis segment.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $126.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

