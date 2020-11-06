Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

