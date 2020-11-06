Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,067 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,666,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,853,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.03. 64,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

