Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,562 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.32% of Monster Beverage worth $133,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,508. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,791 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.