Moody’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 918 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 856% compared to the average daily volume of 96 put options.

NYSE MCO opened at $291.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.25. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.