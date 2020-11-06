Morgan Stanley Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $49.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 43.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

