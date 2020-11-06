Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Lowered to $5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MGRUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

