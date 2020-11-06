MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €144.85 ($170.41).

Shares of MTX opened at €166.30 ($195.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is €150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.24. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

