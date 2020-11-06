NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

