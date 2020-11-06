Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natus Medical (NTUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.