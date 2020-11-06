NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $107.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 376.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $391,925,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 310.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after buying an additional 690,811 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in NetEase by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 374,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $144,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

