Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 135,217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.12. The company had a trading volume of 84,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,721. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.14 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.60. The stock has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,550 shares of company stock valued at $150,953,897. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

