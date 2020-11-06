NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $48,480.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00.

NTGR stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.66 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR by 546.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in NETGEAR by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

