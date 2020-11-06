NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $94,680.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $92,550.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $33.40 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $998.66 million, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 47.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

