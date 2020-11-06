Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Acquires $24,500.00 in Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 22nd, Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of Neurotrope stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter purchased 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,213.20.

NTRP stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Neurotrope Inc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Neurotrope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

