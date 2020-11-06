New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFE. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Fortress Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.18.

NFE opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $7,725,418.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,982,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,650,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

