New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $56.15. New Relic shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 11,151 shares traded.

The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $85,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,127. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic Company Profile (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

