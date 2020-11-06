New Year Bull Market Capitalization Achieves $6.59 Million (NYB)

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. New Year Bull has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $987.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New Year Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00074483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00186578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00029064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.01068339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About New Year Bull

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,500,000 tokens. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com . New Year Bull’s official message board is medium.com/@newyearbull

New Year Bull Token Trading

New Year Bull can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New Year Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

