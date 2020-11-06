Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,727 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Newmont worth $52,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $129,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,935.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 24,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

