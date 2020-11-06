nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 2268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $865,189 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 2,007,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 663,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 109,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $980.69 million, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

