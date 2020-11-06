Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $62.28.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $349,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

